Five civilians injured as a result of enemy shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region– authorities

Five people were injured as a result of Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region; the occupiers attacked three districts of the region nearly 50 times, according to Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"Five people were injured. The enemy attacked three districts of the region nearly 50 times with drones, artillery, and aerial bombs," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, in Nikopol district, Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Marhanets, and Tomakivska communities were damaged. Infrastructure, an enterprise, a store, an apartment building, and a private home were damaged. Four people were injured. A 76-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were taken to the hospital in serious condition. Two more women and a man will undergo outpatient treatment. In Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy struck Hrushevska community. A private home was destroyed. In Pavlohrad district, the district center and Yuryivska community were hit. An agricultural enterprise was damaged, and a fire broke out.