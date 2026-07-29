AFU start inspection of staffing levels of military units, fairness of personnel distribution – General Staff

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) have begun an inspection of the staffing levels of military units and the fairness of personnel distribution. These measures are aimed at increasing combat readiness and ensuring personnel balance, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported.

"The key goal is to assess the actual staffing level of brigades, regiments, and corps, analyze the effectiveness of the distribution of military personnel between units, and identify areas for improving staffing," the message posted on social media reads.

Specifically, the effectiveness and fairness of personnel distribution is being assessed, taking into account the needs of military units performing combat missions in various sectors of the front.

"These decisions are aimed at increasing combat readiness, ensuring personnel balance, and more rational use of human capital. Any systemic changes in the army begin with a change in attitude toward people," the General Staff noted.