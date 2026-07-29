Attackers, who beat Ukrainian couple, detained in Wroclaw

A court in Wroclaw, Poland, has ordered three months of pretrial detention for two men suspected of brutally attacking Ukrainian citizens. 45-year-old Adam C. and 27-year-old Tomasz M. have been remanded in custody, Polsat news reports.

Investigators have classified the attackers' actions as hooliganism and violence motivated by ethnicity. 45-year-old Adam C. faces an additional charge of repeat offense. He faces up to 7.5 years in prison, while Tomasz M. faces up to 5 years in prison.

During questioning, the suspects denied guilt, and the lawyer for one of them claims the dispute had no ethnic motive. Law enforcement officials are currently searching for the third suspect in the attack and are analyzing CCTV footage to establish a complete chronology of events. The court's decision to arrest them is not yet final and may be appealed.

Prosecutor Beata Łęcka told reporters that the court "fully agreed with the prosecutor's arguments presented in the motion for pretrial detention."

"Suspect Adam S. refused to testify in this case either at the prosecutor's office or in the courtroom," she added.

When asked for details of Sunday's events, the prosecutor said the incident lasted several minutes.

"It all started in the store and ended outside. All these people were moving. The video that appeared online is the final part of this incident. Police and prosecutors have seized the store's CCTV footage, and we will be able to establish a chronological account of how exactly the events unfolded," the prosecutor said.

As reported, police in Wroclaw, Poland, arrested two men suspected of beating Ukrainians, according to Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński.

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Wroclaw is calling on Polish law enforcement bodies to respond promptly to the incident, which, according to online reports, resulted in injuries to a Ukrainian couple.

Earlier, reports surfaced online that three men beat a Ukrainian man and his girlfriend in Wroclaw. The attack occurred after the Poles heard the couple's Ukrainian accent in the store. The victim's mother reported this on Threads.