Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Cyprus announces his intention to defend his honor following statements of former Ambassador Nizhynsky – statement

Ellinas Christodoulos, the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Cyprus for the districts of Nicosia and Famagusta, accused by the Ukrainian Ambassador to Cyprus, Serhiy Nizhynsky, who was dismissed in June, of participating in a criminal organization, announced a smear campaign against him and his intention to bring all those involved to justice.

"Following my official statement, which you kindly published, I have already notified the Cypriot police of ALL unfounded, illegal, and defamatory statements made by the former ambassador. I will use all legal means available to me and my lawyers to clear my name and hold accountable ALL those responsible for this smear campaign against me," Christodoulos told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

The Honorary Consul also emphasized that "the rule of law must prevail, and slanderers must face the consequences."

Earlier in July, Nizhynsky stated at a meeting of MP Oleksiy Honcharenko’s Temporary Investigative Committee (TIC) that a criminal organization, including Christodoulos, was allegedly operating in Cyprus and was slated to be appointed Honorary Consul in the Republic. Nizhyinsky claims that he resigned on June 15 under "legal and psychological pressure."

According to him, in July he allegedly received a warning from the intelligence services of Great Britain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy that they were preparing to kidnap him upon his return to Ukraine because he "interrupted Christodoulos’ activities." He also added that if anything happens to him, "the blood for my liquidation will be on the hands of Foreign Minister Sybiha, who failed to protect my family."

That same day, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied reports of Nizhynsky’s voluntary resignation, stating that he had been submitted for recall before the resignation statements circulated in the media. The ministry explained that Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha had submitted a proposal to the Ukrainian president on June 10th proposing Nizhynsky’s recall due to the lack of significant results in his work and the failure to advance Ukraine’s national interests during Cyprus’ EU Presidency.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also called Nizhynsky’s statements a defamatory campaign and emphasized the baselessness of his accusations. The ministry noted that testimony at the temporary investigative commission meeting was given on the record and with a signed signature, and that "misleading the commission is punishable under Article 384 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine." The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it would "request the competent authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the false statements made, which are not supported by any evidence."

Christodoulos rejected the former ambassador’s accusations, calling them "false, baseless, and defamatory." "I have never participated in, supported, or been associated with any criminal activity, criminal organization, illegal actions, or any actions directed against Mr. Nizhynsky or any other person," he told reporters, calling the statements an attempt to mislead the public. The Honorary Consul emphasized that throughout his tenure and his entire professional career, he has performed his duties honestly, professionally, and in full compliance with the laws of both countries. He emphasized that his reputation "has been built over many years of professional, business, and public activity and cannot be undermined by baseless accusations." He also stated that if any competent law enforcement or judicial authority requests cooperation, he will provide it fully and transparently.