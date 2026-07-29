Dnister water level hits record low

A critical hydrological situation has developed in the Dnister River basin, with the lowest water levels on record registered in some areas, according to Ukraine’s Hydrometeorological Center, the Odesa city administration’s press service said.

"In this regard, residents are urged to use drinking water responsibly and to follow simple recommendations: use drinking water sparingly, minimize its use for technical and household needs where possible, and avoid unnecessary water consumption," the statement said.

City residents are also asked to promptly notify the operators of internal water networks about leaks so they can be fixed quickly, and to use alternative water sources where possible for watering green spaces, cleaning areas and other needs that do not require drinking water.

"Careful use of water resources will help reduce the burden on the water supply system and help preserve drinking water reserves," the statement said.