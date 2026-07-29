No signs of pollution found near sunken Golden Leo off Odesa – regional head

No signs of oil product pollution have been found in the sea area off the Odesa coast where the vessel Golden Leo sank on July 26 following a Russian attack, Odesa regional military administration head Oleh Kiper said.

"We continue to provide updates on the situation with the vessel Golden Leo, which sank near the Odesa coast on July 26 following a Russian attack. (…) The location of the sunken vessel has been established based on an analysis of satellite imagery. As of July 29, 2026, no signs of oil product pollution have been found in the sea area," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

Kiper said that, following a decision made at an extraordinary meeting of the commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations, all relevant services and research institutions are continuing constant monitoring of the Black Sea water area and are ready to respond promptly to any change in the situation. A mechanism has been established for the rapid deployment of necessary response resources, including sorbents and specialized equipment, if needed.

Monitoring is continuing. The situation remains under constant control.