Russian prisoners of war (POWs) are surrendering again after a prisoner exchange. Currently, 20 such Russian soldiers are in Ukrainian captivity, according to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

"Those who have already been in Ukrainian captivity have learned from their own experience that Ukraine provides proper conditions of detention and treats Russian prisoners of war humanely," the Telegram channel reported.

The presence of prisoners of war who re-surrender after exchange, according to the Coordination Headquarters, is a clear result of the work of the Coordination Headquarters’ special projects dubbed "I want to live" and "I want to find," which systematically communicate to Russian soldiers and their families the truth about the conditions in Ukrainian captivity, the rights of prisoners of war, and the real chances of survival. "That is why, once they find themselves back at the front, many of them consciously choose to surrender again rather than die a senseless death."

Furthermore, as Andriy Yusov, Deputy Chairman of the Coordination Headquarters, notes, "it is important that as many Russians as possible surrender. Each such prisoner of war replenishes the exchange fund and increases our ability to bring home Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity."

Furthermore, the presence of soldiers who re-surrender demonstrates the fundamental difference between the approaches of Ukraine and Russia to their own service members. "In Ukraine, service members returning from captivity have the legal right to resign from military service at their own request. However, after the exchange, the Russian command leaves its soldiers no choice – they are all sent back to the front lines," the message reads.