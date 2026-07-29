Blogger Loomer visits Kharkiv, meets with Biletsky

American journalist and influencer Laura Loomer, close to Donald Trump, visited Kharkiv and met with Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky, commander of the Third Army Corps.

As the Third Army Corps press service told Interfax-Ukraine, during his visit, Biletsky took Loomer on a walk through the city center, from V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University to Rymarska Street.

"It was on Rymarska Street on the night of March 15, 2014, that volunteers under his command engaged pro-Russian fighters. This episode became one of the first successful battles for Ukrainian volunteers at the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war," the 3rd Army Corps noted.

“General Biletsky gave me a tour of the city and showed me Rymarska Street, where Ukrainians fought their first armed battle against the Russians in 2014.

Loomer also posted photos from their joint outing on her X social account and wrote: “He answered all of my questions and walked me through the detailed history of Azov Battalion and the Third Army Corps. We also spoke about the future of modern warfare and how Ukraine’s fight is relevant to the USA and America’s long term national security.