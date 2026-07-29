3.9 mln people remain displaced in Ukraine, 87% report financial hardship – IOM

About 3.9 million people remained internally displaced in Ukraine as of June 2026, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a report.

"While the share of internally displaced people has held at around 12% of the population since 2023, the report shows that the longer displacement lasts, the harder it becomes for families to meet basic needs. Almost seven in ten internally displaced people have been away from home for more than two years now, pointing to an increasingly protracted pattern of displacement in Ukraine," the report said.

At the same time, people continue to be forced to leave their homes: about 132,000 people were displaced in January-June alone this year.

"Stable displacement figures should not be mistaken for stable living conditions. Many displaced families are depleting their savings, cutting essential spending, including on healthcare, and moving into less adequate housing as they try to meet basic needs. Sustained support remains essential to help people restore stability and make informed, voluntary decisions about their future," IOM Ukraine Deputy Chief of Mission Dejan Keserovic said.

According to the report, 87% of displaced families were forced to take at least one coping measure to deal with their situation. The most common were spending down savings (75%), reducing use of utility services (59%) and cutting healthcare spending (53%). One in five households also reported moving into lower-quality housing, and 17% reported falling behind on rent payments.

Safety remains the main factor in people’s decisions about the future: 82% of internally displaced people said they would want to return home only once hostilities end. At the same time, a growing number of people are considering integrating into the communities where they currently live, with the share interested in local integration rising from 51% in March to 58% in June 2026, underscoring the need to support displaced families where they are while monitoring the risks of premature or unsafe return.

About 2.15 million people, or 56% of all internally displaced people in Ukraine, come from territories that were fully or partially occupied at the time of the survey. They are more likely to face prolonged displacement, greater hardship and more limited options for return.

"The report’s findings show why emergency assistance alone is not enough. People need long-term support in housing, livelihoods, access to health services, protection and other essential services. This will help them make informed and voluntary decisions, whether to integrate where they currently live, move elsewhere, or safely return home when conditions allow," IOM said.

The report is based on IOM’s latest population survey in Ukraine, conducted from April 23 to June 30, 2026, with support from the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund, the European Union and the governments of Canada and Sweden.