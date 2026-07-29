War shifting in Ukraine's favor and Graham-Blumenthal sanctions will help - Stubb

Finnish President Alexander Stubb reported participating in discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. senators, during which the parties exchanged views on the current situation in Ukraine and Russia.

"This sanctions package, together with the EU’s 21st sanctions package, will strengthen this development. Peace through strength. It is important to maintain pressure while we continue working toward a ceasefire and achieving a just and lasting peace," Stubb said on X on Wednesday.

At the same time, he emphasized the importance of maintaining pressure on Russia "while continuing work toward achieving a ceasefire and a just and lasting sustainable peace."

As reported, Zelenskyy visited Washington on Tuesday to attend the funeral of Senator Graham, who died recently following a visit to Ukraine, and held a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, who had previously stated that the sanctions bill against Russia, developed by senators Graham and Richard Blumenthal and introduced to the Senate back on December 17, 2025, would be passed and he would sign it in honor of Graham.

During his visit to the U.S., Zelenskyy reported that support for the bill in the U.S. Senate currently stands at 61 votes, allowing the document to advance toward adoption. On the same day, the Senate supported its further consideration with 86 votes in favor, with 12 votes against.

The document contains exceptions for countries that import less than 15% of their natural gas from Russia and are taking measures to reduce this import. The bill also provides for sanctions against Vladimir Putin, high-ranking Russian political and military leadership, financial institutions, and Russian energy projects. In addition, it expands U.S. sanctions against old, re-registered oil tankers that Moscow uses to circumvent existing restrictions on Russian oil and energy revenues.

On Friday, July 10, Graham was on his tenth consecutive visit to Ukraine, meeting with Zelenskyy to discuss sanctions against Russia, and on July 12 he died following a sudden, short illness.