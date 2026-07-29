Death toll from July 24 Russian strike on Kyiv region rises to 12

The death toll from the July 24 enemy strike on the Kyiv region has risen to 12 after a 20-year-old man who suffered severe wounds died, the Prosecutor General’s Office has said.

"A 20-year-old man who suffered severe wounds in the Russian attack on the Kyiv region on July 24 has died in hospital. Despite doctors’ efforts, his life could not be saved. The death toll from the enemy strike has thus risen to 12," the office said in a Telegram post on Wednesday.

As reported, 11 people were killed and 100 others wounded in the enemy attack on the Kyiv region on July 24.

The main organizer of the event in the Kyiv region that came under Russian missile attack was detained on suspicion of official negligence leading to people’s deaths.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said the investigation found that one arms manufacturers’ association, without any approvals from the military command, the regional and district military administrations, or other authorized bodies, organized a large-scale event attended by military personnel, government officials, international partners and business representatives.

The program included, among other things, a demonstration of air defense systems.

"More than 300 people were invited to an open-air location. The nearest shelter, only 34 square meters in area, was located about 100 meters from the event site. This means hundreds of people were exposed to an obvious security risk from the very start. Invitations were sent out nine days before the event, and the exact location and time were disclosed a day in advance. The investigation is examining whether these actions could have helped the enemy prepare a targeted strike," Kravchenko said.

A court has ordered the suspected organizer of the event in the Kyiv region held in pretrial detention without the right to bail.