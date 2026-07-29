URCS, Ministry of Social Policy discuss preparations for autumn-winter season

The leadership of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the team of the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine discussed cooperation among the government, local communities, and humanitarian organizations ahead of the autumn-winter period.

"Preparation for the next heating season is not only about resources but also about being ready to provide timely support to people who may find themselves in the most difficult circumstances. This was the focus of discussions between the leadership of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the team of the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine," the URCS said on Facebook on Wednesday.

The parties discussed, in particular, how to strengthen cooperation among the government, local communities, and humanitarian organizations ahead of the autumn-winter period and make assistance more accessible to people who face difficulties seeking support on their own.

The meeting also focused on the development of volunteering and the opportunities created by the State Target Program for the Development of Volunteer Activities through 2030.