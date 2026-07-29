Zelenskyy offers France help fighting wildfires

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, July 29.

"Emmanuel told me about the large-scale wildfires in France. Ukraine is always ready to help those who have helped us during these years of our fight against Russian aggression. I offered France the help it needs. Our specialists can join the firefighting effort," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel following the call.

Zelenskyy also briefed Macron on details of his meetings at the White House and the US Senate, and on the current prospects for diplomacy.

"We need to use every chance that can bring us closer to peace, and we have coordinated our possible next steps. Thank you for your readiness to help and to make all the necessary efforts," he said.

The two leaders also discussed preparations for winter, including the supply of air-defense and energy packages.

"France will work on finding solutions to support Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.