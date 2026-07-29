Koretsky: Government to allocate additional UAH 70 mln for anti-drone protection of streets and roads in Sumy

The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate an additional UAH 70 million from the reserve fund for anti-drone protection of streets and roads in Sumy, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

"The work must be completed in the shortest possible time. With the leadership of Sumy Regional State Administration and local communities, we discussed the issue of installing additional mobile shelters where it is most needed," Koretsky said on Telegram.

As reported, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, during his first working trip to Sumy region, discussed the region’s preparation for the winter period, the implementation of the resilience plan, as well as the pressing needs of the military and communities.