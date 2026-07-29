Banderol drones behind 80% of summer food infrastructure attacks in Odesa – official

Russia struck food infrastructure in the Odesa region with Banderol drones in 80% of cases in June-July, Ukrainian presidential sanctions policy envoy Vladyslav Vlasiuk has said.

"There were sixteen strikes on food infrastructure in Odesa in June-July. Eighty percent of them were Banderol [drones]," Vlasiuk told reporters on Wednesday.

He said Russia uses the Banderol mainly to strike southern Ukraine, hitting residential infrastructure, logistics and food warehouses.

Journalists were shown fragments of the Banderol drone, the Oreshnik missiles, the Iskander-M missiles and the Geran-2 drone.

Vlasiuk said 40 Russian manufacturers of Oreshnik components have been identified, of which 38 are under Ukrainian sanctions. "We have identified 40 Russian manufacturers, all but two of them under Ukraine’s sanctions. Many of them are already under partners’ sanctions," Vlasiuk said, adding that the information on these manufacturers has been passed on to partners.

He also said the entire component base of the Iskander missile found in early July has been identified. The Iskander-M contains 140 foreign components, at least 20 of which were made in 2025.

Vlasiuk said the Banderol drone contains 20 foreign components, used mainly in flight controller boards. Nine components come from the United States, including three from Texas Instruments, four from China, two each from South Korea, Switzerland and Japan, and one from Australia. All of these components are new.