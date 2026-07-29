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SBU strikes one of Russia's largest refineries, Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez

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SBU strikes one of Russia's largest refineries, Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez
Photo: General Staff

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has successfully struck the infrastructure of the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refineries, located more than 1,500 kilometers from Ukraine, the SBU said.

The SBU said in a Telegram post on Wednesday that Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez supplies fuel to both the civilian sector and the Russian military, with capacity of almost 13 million tonnes per year.

"The fire at the refinery started after drones hit it. According to preliminary data, the primary oil-processing unit, one of the plant’s key facilities, is on fire," the SBU said.

The special operation was carried out to fulfill tasks set by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reduce the aggressor state’s military and economic potential, the SBU said.

"Striking such refineries is of strategic importance, since they produce fuel for the occupying army’s military equipment, aviation and logistics. In addition, the oil refining industry remains one of the main sources of revenue for the Russian budget, which finances the war against Ukraine," the SBU said.

#strikes #sbu #oil_refinery
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