Book authors, libraries to join 'Tysiachovesna' in 2027 – Berezhna

Book authors and libraries will be able to join Ukraine’s "Tysiachovesna" (Thousand Springs) cultural content support program in 2027, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Culture Minister Tetiana has said.

Berezhna spoke about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s "Tysiachovesna" initiative and called on industry representatives to join its implementation, the Culture Ministry said in a statement following Berezhna’s meeting with culture-sector trade unions and heads of industry institutions. She said the program will be scaled up next year, allowing book publishers, book authors and libraries to take part.

Berezhna said it is important to work out the architecture of the new program area together with the professional community.

The Culture Ministry launched applications for the initiative to create Ukrainian cultural content, previously called "1,000 Hours of Ukrainian Content" and now renamed "Tysiachovesna," on April 3. Applications were accepted through June 4, and the final project pitching will take place in mid-August.

Ukraine’s 2026 state budget allocates UAH 4 billion for the program. Berezhna said up to 80% of that amount, or UAH 3.2 billion, will be disbursed for "Tysiachovesna" this year.

Berezhna also said the ministry will propose allocating funds for "Tysiachovesna" in the 2027 state budget. She said the project is planned to be extended next year to books and online games. Zelenskyy has said "Tysiachovesna" will finance book publishing starting in 2027.

Deputy Culture Minister Bohdana Laiuk has said the ministry would like "Tysiachovesna" to support the publication of print and audio books, as well as literary festivals and fairs, in 2027.