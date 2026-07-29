Kyiv student, 19, suspected of attempted murder, injuring 2

Dniprovska District Prosecutor’s Office of the city of Kyiv has served a 19-year-old Kyiv resident with a notice of suspicion of hooliganism, attempted murder, and inflicting severe bodily harm on two people, Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office reported on Wednesday.

"A student of one of Kyiv’s educational institutions drew a knife and stabbed a man once. The injured man left the scene of the conflict, while passersby attempted to calm and detain the attacker; a fight ensued, during which another man received a knife wound from the suspect," reads the report on Telegram.

The first victim – a 40-year-old man who was stabbed in the temple by the suspect – is in intensive care in a coma.

The injuries to both people have been classified as severe bodily harm. The suspect has been detained.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of Dniprovska District Prosecutor’s Office of the city of Kyiv, the 19-year-old Kyiv resident was notified of suspicion of committing hooliganism, attempted murder, and inflicting severe bodily harm.

A preventive measure in the form of detention without bail was chosen for the suspect.