SBU officer accused of taking $68,000 bribe for mobilization deferment to stand trial – NABU

An officer of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv region, who is accused of receiving a $68,000 bribe, will stand trial, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reports.

"For this amount, the official promised to intentionally delay exposing a draft evasion scheme involving forged documents until the interested parties secured a deferment," NABU stated on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Subsequently, as noted by the Bureau, the SBU officer was to use his official powers to conceal these individuals’ participation in the scheme.

NABU reminds that in February 2026, the official was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and the investigation was completed in May 2026.