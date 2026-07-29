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Zelenskyy: War initiative is no longer in RF's hands

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Zelenskyy: War initiative is no longer in RF's hands
Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared the shift of the initiative in the Russian-Ukrainian war from Russia to Ukraine.

"Too many losses, as President Trump said, but he (Vladimir Putin) does not want to stop this war. Now the initiative is not in Putin’s hands. This is the main thing that has changed since the beginning (of the war)," the head of state said on the program "Hannity" on Fox News.

He also noted that Ukraine calls for an end to the war and is ready to establish a temporary ceasefire to start diplomatic negotiations; however, the leadership of Russia demonstrates no readiness for such a step.

#zelenskyy #initiative #war
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