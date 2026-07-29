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Russian Shahed attack on Kherson residential quarter wounds 3, destroys homes

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Russian Shahed attack on Kherson residential quarter wounds 3, destroys homes
Photo: https://t.me/yaroslavshanko

Head of the City Military Administration Yaroslav Shanko reported on Wednesday about an attack on a residential quarter in Tsentralny district of Kherson by "Shahed" type strike UAVs.

"Around midnight, ‘Shahed’ type UAVs attacked a residential quarter; as a result of the drone strikes, three men were wounded, and in a single moment, Kherson residents were left without their homes and cars," he wrote on Telegram.

Currently, the victims are under medical supervision.

On site, social workers from Kherson City Military Administration provided consultations to the victims and planned measures to eliminate the consequences of the drone attack.

Municipal workers are working at the scene.

#kherson #russian_attack
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