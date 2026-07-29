NGU fighters destroy Russian reconnaissance drone at altitude of 6,400 meters

Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) Oleksandr Pivnenko reported on Wednesday that fighters of the "Lasar’s Group" strike UAV unit destroyed a Russian ZALA Z-20 reconnaissance drone at an altitude of 6,400 meters, setting one of the altitude records for a successful interception.

"At the end of July in southern Ukraine, an interceptor crew detected and destroyed an enemy UAV designed for reconnaissance and target designation at a distance of up to 100+ kilometers. Counting on evading engagement, the enemy raised the drone to an altitude of as high as 6,400 meters," he wrote on Telegram.

Despite the high altitude, the pilot caught up with the target and successfully destroyed it, Pivnenko noted.

"This result once again confirms the high level of training of NGU servicemen, the effective employment of modern unmanned systems, and the ability to execute combat missions even under the most difficult conditions," he emphasized.