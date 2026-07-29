Metro store in Zaporizhia to close temporarily Aug 1 over safety concerns

Metro Ukraine is suspending operations at its only Metro shopping center in Zaporizhia, located at 7-A Orikhivske Highway, due to security concerns, the company’s press service reported.

In response to a request from the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, the company clarified that all employees in Zaporizhia will be offered several relocation options of their choice to safer regions, with guarantees of a workplace, rental housing for them and their families, as well as assistance with the move. However, the final decision on relocation rests entirely with the employees themselves, so at this stage the company does not yet have information on the actual number of staff who will be transferred.

"We made this difficult decision because of regular forced interruptions caused by the security situation. In accordance with Metro Ukraine’s regulations, shopping centers suspend operations whenever an air raid alert is declared in order to ensure the safety of customers and employees. Under such conditions, it is impossible to maintain stable operations and the proper level of customer service," the company said.

"We very much hope that the closure of the shopping center in Zaporizhia will be short-term and that we will soon reopen our doors to customers. But the safety and high quality of service for our clients is our priority!" the press service said.

At the same time, HoReCa delivery services in Zaporizhia and the surrounding region will continue to operate as usual, with supplies provided from other Metro shopping centers, the nearest of which are located in Dnipro and Kryvy Rih. Information about the resumption of operations will be published on Metro Ukraine’s website and its official social media pages.

Metro Cash & Carry Ukraine was established in 2003. It operates 21 classic Metro Cash & Carry wholesale centers in Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kharkiv, Lviv, Kryvy Rih, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhia, Chernivtsi, Mykolaiv, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Zhytomyr, as well as three smart-format stores in Ternopil, Lutsk, and Chernihiv.

According to Opendatabot, Metro Cash & Carry Ukraine’s revenue increased by 17.97% in 2025 to UAH 33.92 billion, while the company posted a net loss of UAH 380.903 million compared with a net profit of UAH 108.133 million in 2024.

Metro Cash & Carry Ukraine is part of Metro Group, one of the world’s leading international retail companies.