Defense Forces strike Ryazan refinery, Bryansk radar station, Crimea boat base

On the night of July 29, 2026, the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted damage on the Ryazan Oil Refinery in the Ryazan region of the RF as part of reducing the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor.

"Hits on the target were recorded, followed by a fire on the enterprise’s premises," according to a report on the Telegram channel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Wednesday.

It is noted that the Ryazan Oil Refinery is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in the RF, with a capacity of approximately 17 million tons of oil per year. The enterprise produces motor gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, and other petroleum products, particularly to meet the needs of the military-industrial complex and the armed forces of Russia.

"Additionally, a basing location for high-speed boats of Russia Black Sea Fleet in the area of Mizhvodne (Autonomous Republic of Crimea) was hit. The facility is used for maintenance and support of high-speed boats involved in patrolling, coastal defense, logistical support, and other tasks in the interests of the Russian occupiers," the report states.

According to the General Staff, an enemy radar station in the area of Pochep, Bryansk region of the Russia, was also struck.

"Furthermore, Ukrainian warriors hit a storage, preparation, and launch site for strike UAVs in Donetsk, a material and technical equipment warehouse in Portivske, and a road bridge in the area of Vyselky, Donetsk region, which the enemy uses for military logistics," the department reported.