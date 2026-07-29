Sybiha discusses Black Sea shipping, Babyn Yar anniversary with Israeli FM

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha held telephone talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel Gideon Sa’ar, during which he informed his counterpart about the escalation of terror against civilian vessels and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea by Russia, as well as its consequences for global food security, particularly for Israel as an importing country, according to a report on the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian foreign ministry on Wednesday.

"I also told my counterpart about preparations for commemorative events on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy. We agreed to maintain high-level contacts and continue cooperation within international organizations," the head of the MFA of Ukraine noted.

It is reported that during the telephone talks, Sybiha accepted Sa’ar’s invitation to visit Israel on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Israel.

As reported, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declared the productivity of U.S. President Donald Trump’s talks with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, who were visiting the U.S. on Tuesday.