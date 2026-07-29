Drapaty in first call with Grynkewich: must step up operations across various domains at current war stage

New Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Major General Mykhailo Drapaty reported his first phone conversation with Supreme Allied Commander Europe – Commander of U.S. European Command General Alexus Grynkewich regarding Ukrainian capabilities.

"I outlined my vision of Ukraine’s victory and the capabilities required to achieve it. At this stage of the war, we must strengthen operations across multiple domains, prevent enemy infiltration into our defensive lines, and expand both long-range and medium-range precision strikes against the enemy," the Commander-in-Chief wrote on social media.

He emphasized the need for further development of army corps and increasing their autonomy.

"We are working to increase the lethality of enemy losses while degrading Moscow’s wartime economic capacity. To achieve this, we are employing asymmetric approaches and Ukrainian technologies," the post states.

Drapaty thanked General Grynkewich for his personal efforts aimed at providing Ukraine with additional air defense assets, as well as U.S. President Donald Trump, Secretary of Defense Hegseth, and the United States of America for military assistance to Ukraine within the framework of the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), under which European countries purchase necessary military equipment, including interceptor missiles for Patriot systems, which Ukraine continues to receive.

As reported, on July 22, Major General Mykhailo Drapaty stated that he received a task from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to continue and intensify offensive actions and build up the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.