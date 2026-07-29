Russia's FSB places Durov on international wanted list on terrorism facilitation charges

Russia’s FSB reported bringing charges against Telegram founder Pavel Durov for facilitating terrorist activity and placing him on the international wanted list.

According to the security service, the administration of the messaging app fails to delete channels and bots that, according to the Russian side, are used to coordinate terrorist attacks and acts of sabotage in Russia.

Furthermore, the FSB claims that the dating chatbot "Daivinchik/Leo" was allegedly used by Ukrainian special services to recruit Russian citizens. The Russian Investigative Committee reported opening criminal cases under a number of articles related to terrorism and sabotage.