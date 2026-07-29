Zelenska: 8 more Superheroes Schools to open in Ukraine by end of 2026

By the end of 2026, eight more Superheroes Schools are planned to open in Ukraine, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska reported following her visit to the Chernivtsi Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital.

According to her, in Superheroes Schools, children undergoing medical treatment have the opportunity to continue their studies without interrupting the educational process.

"Here, while continuing their treatment, children keep learning: getting acquainted with the history and culture of their native region, exploring, communicating, creating. This helps preserve a sense of a normal childhood on the path to recovery, because life should not stop," Zelenska noted.

The First Lady reported that since the start of the center’s operation at the Chernivtsi Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital, more than 1.3 thousand children have studied here.

"In total, with the support of @ZelenskaFND [Olena Zelenska Foundation – IF-U], 12 Superheroes Schools have already started operating, and by the end of 2026 we plan to open eight more," she reported in a post shared on the social network X.

Zelenska also thanked teachers, medical staff, psychologists, and international partners for supporting the work of such educational spaces.