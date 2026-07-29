Witkoff, Kushner visit to Ukraine planned as before – source

A visit by representatives of the U.S. President, Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to Ukraine is indeed planned, but such intentions have been expressed before, an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

"They are planning, but this is not the first time. So we’ll see," the agency’s interlocutor said, commenting on reports by American MAGA blogger Laura Loomer, citing her own sources, that Ukrainian and U.S. Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump during their meeting at the White House allegedly agreed on a visit by Witkoff and Kushner to Ukraine.

As reported, on July 22, Zelenskyy held a call with Witkoff and Kushner, discussing, in particular, "how to reinvigorate diplomacy and bring peace closer," and earlier this month reported that the Ukrainian side awaits their visit given that they had previously declared their intention to visit Ukraine to familiarize themselves with the situation on the ground.

In early May, Zelenskyy stated that the visit of Witkoff and Kushner to Kyiv was expected at the turn of spring and summer. In mid-May, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva stated that the invitation remains in force.