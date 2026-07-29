Air defense downs 65 of 80 enemy targets; hits by 14 strike UAVs across 10 locations

On Wednesday night, Ukraine’s Defense Forces neutralized 65 enemy drones; however, hits by 14 strike UAVs were recorded across ten locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08.00, air defense shot down/suppressed 65 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other drone types in the north, south, and east of the country," the report states.

In total, on the night of July 29 (from 18.00 on July 28), the enemy attacked with 80 strike UAVs of the Shahed (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, and Italmas types, "Banderol" loitering munitions, and "Parodiya" decoy drones from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), TOT – Donetsk, and Hvardiiske (TOT AR Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, hits by 14 strike UAVs were recorded across 10 locations, and falling debris from shot-down targets was recorded across 2 locations.