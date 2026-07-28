18 projects from frontline communities pass selection for URCS grant program

18 projects have passed competitive selection under the grant program of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) for frontline communities.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross has completed the competitive selection process for its Group Cash Transfer Programme for Strengthening the Resilience of Frontline Communities' program. A total of 51 applications were submitted by local self-government authorities, municipal enterprises, public institutions and other public entities from communities in the Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions. Following the evaluation process, the selection committee approved 18 projects, which will proceed to the next stage of programme implementation," the URCS reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

Under the competition, local self-government bodies, municipal enterprises, institutions, and establishments from communities in Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions will be able to receive grant support ranging from UAH 500,000 to UAH 2 million to implement priority emergency response measures. The program is implemented with the support of the U.S. government as part of the "Assistance in National Crisis Response, Humanitarian Operations and Resilience Building (ANCHOR-UA)" project.

The program is aimed at supporting communities affected by the war that daily meet the basic needs of residents under conditions of constant challenges.