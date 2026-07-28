Zelenskyy discusses joint production, defense tech exchange with Lockheed Martin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting in the U.S. with representatives of the American defense company Lockheed Martin, during which the development of cooperation, joint production, and technology exchange were discussed.

"Met with the team of the defense company Lockheed Martin – one of the strongest enterprises in the United States, with which we have been cooperating for a long time. It is Lockheed Martin that manufactures ATACMS, HIMARS, F-16s, and missiles for Patriot systems," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, during the meeting, the parties discussed further expansion of cooperation between Ukraine and the company, particularly joint production capabilities.

Zelenskyy reported that joint opportunities regarding Patriot systems and other defense systems were discussed separately.

"Our teams are already working on concrete solutions to move to joint production as quickly as possible and increase our capabilities in protecting lives," the Head of State emphasized.

The President thanked the representatives of Lockheed Martin for their support and assistance to Ukraine.