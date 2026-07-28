Occupiers shell Mykolaiv, houses and enterprise damaged, casualties reported – SES

Residents of Mykolaiv were injured as a result of a combined RF attack on the city, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported on Tuesday, without specifying the number of casualties.

"Mykolaiv: as a result of a combined Russian attack, an industrial enterprise and residential buildings were damaged. Fires broke out at various addresses in the city. There is information about casualties, medics provided them with necessary assistance," the agency reported on Telegram.

An air raid alert was declared in the region from 19.20 to 20.08.