Budanov: Ukraine, US agree to intensify negotiation process

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov reported that during the meeting of the Ukrainian delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, the parties agreed to intensify the negotiation process at all levels.

"As part of the Ukrainian delegation chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, I took part in a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and American colleagues at the White House," Budanov wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, a meaningful discussion took place during the meeting regarding diplomatic and security steps necessary to bring a just peace closer.

"Together with our American partners, we have a clear understanding of the need for the fastest possible and just end to the war. We agreed to intensify the negotiation process at all levels," Budanov noted.

He also thanked the United States for supporting Ukraine.