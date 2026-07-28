Trump's meetings with Zelenskyy, Netanyahu productive – White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that U.S. President Donald Trump's talks with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, who are visiting the U.S., were productive.

"President Trump has concluded his meetings in the Oval Office with President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Netanyahu. Both meetings were positive and productive!" Leavitt wrote on X on Tuesday, without disclosing details.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already left the White House, where his closed-door meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump took place. He was there for just over an hour.

Later, the President of Ukraine reported that he discussed the diplomatic process, licenses for the production of interceptors for Patriot air defense systems, "and several other ideas that could help" with Trump.