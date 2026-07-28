Zelenskyy discusses diplomacy with Stubb, prepares for important August meetings

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting in the U.S. with President of Finland Alexander Stubb, during which the parties discussed the situation at the front, strengthening Ukraine's air defense, and preparations for important diplomatic meetings in August.

"During the meeting with Alexander Stubb, we exchanged details of our meetings in America and discussed the current prospects in diplomacy," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, the parties noted Russia's significant losses on the battlefield and the worsening situation in the Russian economy, and also discussed the need to further strengthen Ukraine's protection against Russian attacks.

"We also discussed diplomacy. Preparing for important meetings in August," the President noted.

In addition, the President of Finland noted Ukraine's successes in long-range sanctions.

Zelenskyy thanked Stubb for understanding Ukraine's needs, emphasizing that missiles for Patriot "are literally needed every day."