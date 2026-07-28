Fire in Kharkiv residential building localized, injured rises to 8

As of 19.00, the number of casualties resulting from a Russian UAV strike on a 5-story residential building in Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv has risen to 8, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported.

"Medics diagnosed 8 people with an acute stress reaction," Syniehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also reported that the fire that broke out as a result of the strike has already been localized. Earlier, it was reported that the roof caught fire following the UAV strike on the 5-story residential building. 5 people were reported injured.