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Zelenskyy discusses Patriot interceptor production licenses with Trump

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Zelenskyy discusses Patriot interceptor production licenses with Trump
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed licenses for the production of interceptors for Patriot air defense systems during their meeting at the White House.

"Discussed with the President (Trump) licenses for the production of interceptors for ‘Patriots’ and several other ideas that could help," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The President also thanked the U.S. for "everything we are doing together to protect the lives of Ukrainians and achieve peace."

In particular, during the meeting, Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to Trump regarding the death of Senator Lindsey Graham.

"He was a true friend of Ukraine," the Head of the Ukrainian State noted.

#patriot #zelenskyy #trump
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