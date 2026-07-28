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Trump holds meeting with Zelenskyy – media

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Trump holds meeting with Zelenskyy – media
Photo: president.gov.ua

U.S. President Donald Trump is holding a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which is taking place behind closed doors, Associated Press reports citing the White House.

"The White House says the meeting started at 09.47(16.47 Kyiv time). It is “closed press,” meaning journalists at aren’t likely to see the leaders together in the Oval Office," the report said.

Earlier, it was reported that Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, where he will hold a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

#zelenskyy #trump #meeting
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