US senators reach agreement on new sanctions against Russia, Iran – media

A bipartisan group of US senators on Tuesday announced an agreement on a long-awaited bill that will allow President Donald Trump to introduce additional restrictions against major buyers of Russian energy resources, as well as Iran, Bloomberg reported.

"A bipartisan group of senators announced a deal Tuesday on long-awaited legislation to allow President Donald Trump to impose more restrictions on major buyers of Russian energy, as well as Iran. Trump has signaled support for the measure, which had been championed by the late Senator Lindsey Graham, and a procedural vote on it is set for late Tuesday," Bloomberg said in a report on Tuesday.

The bill extends sanctions against Iran and separately addresses exporters of Russian gas and oil.

According to the text released this week, the document empowers the president to impose tariffs against the top five buyers of Russian crude oil and natural gas, as well as against five countries that contribute most to helping Russia evade energy sanctions.

Although this bill was long fought for by Graham and other supporters of Ukraine, it could jeopardize the already fragile US trade relations with China and India, which are leading buyers of Russian energy resources. It is known that on Tuesday evening in Washington, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with senators supporting the passage of the bill.