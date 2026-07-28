Khmara gives his first interview as head of Ministry of Defense to MAGA blogger Loomer

Acting Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yevhenii Khmara gave his first interview to American MAGA blogger Laura Loomer, who visited Ukraine.

"I just conducted an exclusive interview with newly appointed Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara. We talked about the current state of the war with Russia, how he sees Ukraine’s long-term military relations with the United States, and how Ukraine can help the United States become a global leader in drone manufacturing and modern warfare so the two countries can defeat their common enemies and deter Russian aggression," Loomer said on X on Tuesday.

She announced a report and the publication of the full interview soon.

Loomer emphasized that this is the first interview Khmara has given since assuming his duties in his new position after being appointed acting Minister of Defense.

Earlier, during her stay in Ukraine, Loomer interviewed President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Head of the Kyiv Security Forum (KSF) and former Prime Minister of Ukraine (2014-2016) Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the NSDC Andriy Kovalenko, gave an interview herself to Ukrainian journalists, and also met with Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov, First Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Sergiy Kyslytsya, residents of Bucha, DTEK employees, and media representatives.