426 Kyiv military personnel return from captivity since 2022, Klitschko says

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has met with military personnel released from Russian captivity and presented them with awards from the capital.

"I met at the capital’s City Hall with Kyiv military personnel released from Russian captivity and presented them with awards from the capital—the ‘Honor. Glory. State’ medals. Every such meeting with defenders is an opportunity not only to thank them, but also to hear what support and assistance they need upon returning home. Since the full-scale war began, 426 defenders of Ukraine who live in Kyiv have returned from captivity," Klitschko wrote on Telegram following the meeting.

He emphasized that the capital tries to provide defenders with comprehensive support upon their return, as stipulated by the municipal target program "Support for Kyiv Residents - Defenders and Female Defenders of Ukraine."

"Every Kyiv resident returned from captivity is entitled to receive a one-time financial assistance from the city in the amount of UAH 45,000. A comprehensive support system operates on the basis of the Kyiv Military Hub for released defenders and their families. Here, they are helped to navigate the difficult path of adaptation to civilian life: restoring documents, receiving psychological and legal assistance, treatment and physical rehabilitation, social support, material support, assistance with employment, and other necessary services," Klitschko said.

As reported, last year Kyiv allocated UAH 12 billion from the city budget to assist the military, veterans, and their families.