Zelenskyy and Trump meeting to take place at 16:30 Kyiv time – press secretary

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will meet at 16:30 Kyiv time on Tuesday, the meeting will be held without the media, said press secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov.

"At 9:30 [16:30 Kyiv time], President Zelenskyy is meeting with President Trump, indeed without the media, and we expect only photos from there," Nikiforov told reporters.

In addition, Zelenskyy will meet with Finnish President Alexander Stubb at 11:00 local time (18:00 Kyiv time).

At 12:30 Washington time (19:30 Kyiv time), Zelenskyy will participate in the National Farewell Ceremony for Senator Lindsey Graham.

Also at 18:00 local time (01:00 Kyiv time), the president will meet with senators who co-authored Graham’s bill and other congressmen.