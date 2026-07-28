Kyiv calls Iraq's accusations baseless and unacceptable

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has officially rejected Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Aboudi’s baseless accusations of Ukraine’s alleged involvement in attacks on Iraqi soil. Kyiv has called these claims unfounded and consistent with Russian propaganda.

"We consider it unacceptable and irresponsible when a high-ranking official of a friendly state publicly disseminates such statements without proper evidence," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The Ministry emphasized that it continues to view Iraq as an important partner in the Middle East and supports the expansion of political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine rejects the baseless and unsubstantiated accusations voiced by Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Aboudi in an interview with Dijlah TV regarding Ukraine’s alleged involvement in illegal activities in Iraq. There is no fact or evidence to support such accusations, as the Iraqi official himself acknowledged in his interview," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a comment.

The comment also notes that prior to these resonant public statements, the Iraqi side had not conveyed any relevant information or concerns to Ukraine through diplomatic channels. "If the accusations had any basis, it would have been logical to assume this form of communication. Instead, the Ukrainian side learned of the accusations against it from live television," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted in its comment.

It is emphasized that Ukraine consistently views the Republic of Iraq as an important partner in the Middle East and consistently advocates for the development of mutually beneficial political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation.

"It is noteworthy that the stated points align with Russian propaganda narratives aimed at discrediting Ukraine and undermining its relations with Middle Eastern states. It cannot be ruled out that this episode is the result of external information influence or part of a coordinated information and psychological operation aimed at undermining the Ukrainian-Iraqi partnership," the Foreign Ministry’s comment states.

"We call on Iraqi officials to respond appropriately to the dissemination of baseless accusations and prevent the use of state institutions to disseminate disinformation that serves the interests of third parties and harms bilateral relations," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry concluded.

On Monday, July 27, Shafaq, citing National Security Advisor Qasim al-Aboudi, reported that Iraqi authorities had arrested cells that allegedly worked for Ukraine in Iraq and accused them of carrying out several attacks.

In a television interview, al-Aboudi said that the intelligence unit tasked with analyzing the information had concluded that Ukraine was involved in the events in Iraq. "During interrogation, they admitted to working for Ukraine."

Al-Aboudi did not name the targets the groups allegedly targeted or say whether they had carried out attacks outside the country. He said the attacks within Iraq were a "complex case" that required a thorough investigation before authorities could determine responsibility or formally accuse any party of committing them.