Investigative journalist from hromadske released from TRC, served summons to undergo military medical commission – media

Investigative journalist Yevhen Shulhat, who was detained by police the day before and taken to the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TRC), was released from there and served a summons to appear before the medical commission, hromadske reports.

According to the publication, the detained journalist was released that same evening.

On July 27, police in Kyiv detained hromadske journalist Yevhen Shulhat. Officers stopped the taxi he was riding in and handcuffed him. According to law enforcement officers, the arrest was allegedly based on a violation of military registration regulations by the journalist. However, according to documents available to the editorial staff, the journalist has no record of any violations of military registration regulations," the publication’s website stated.

According to Shulhat, police officers used physical force against him. At hromadske, the journalist worked, among other things, on stories related to corruption by law enforcement officials.

"How the police could have known about the taxi passenger’s violation of military registration regulations is unclear. Moreover, the police were not interested in the driver’s documents, which suggests the detention was targeted," said Yaroslava Volvach, head of the investigative editorial team.

Kyiv police commented on the journalist’s detention. They stated that police stopped the car Shulhat was riding in to check his documents. He, according to law enforcement officers refused. They say they took Shulhat to a district TRC. According to preliminary police information, the journalist allegedly failed to undergo a military medical examination in accordance with established procedures.

The Kyiv city TRC confirmed that Shulhat was taken to a district centers. According to the TRC, he allegedly "failed to undergo a military medical examination in a timely manner." He has now been sent to undergo a medical examination, the TRC stated.

Hromadske journalist Shulhat was released from the TRC and given a summons to undergo a medical examination.