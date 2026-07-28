Bad weather leaves 228 settlements without power in five regions - Ukrenergo

Bad weather has left 228 settlements without power in five regions, while part of consumers in six regions remain without electricity due to Russian attacks, Ukrenergo has reported.

"Due to adverse weather conditions (thunderstorms, hail, gusts of wind), 228 settlements in five regions — Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Kyiv, and Poltava — are fully or partially de-energized as of morning," the company said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

According to the report, regional power distribution company repair crews are already working to restore damaged power transmission lines in each of the regions.

At the same time, Ukrenergo noted that Russia continues to attack Ukraine’s civilian energy infrastructure objects.

"As a result of Russian drone and artillery strikes, there are new power outages as of morning in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions," Ukrenergo said.

According to the company, power engineers are doing everything possible to restore power to all de-energized consumers as quickly as possible.

Overall, electricity consumption in the power system shows an upward trend, standing 6% higher on Tuesday morning compared to Monday. This is attributed to cloudy weather with rain in parts of Ukraine, which causes low operational efficiency for household solar power plants and a corresponding increase in electricity consumption from the general grid.

Ukrenergo urges consumers to shift the use of powerful electrical appliances to the period when industrial solar power plants operate most efficiently, from 11:00 to 15:00.