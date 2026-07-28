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Russians strike Sumy with guided missiles, injuring six people, incl children

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Russians strike Sumy with guided missiles, injuring six people, incl children

In Sumy, Russian guided bombs struck a residential area on the outskirts of the city, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports.

"Six people were injured: three children and three adults," the agency said on the Telegram channel.

In addition, private homes were destroyed and damaged.

Rescuers examined the hit site and provided assistance to citizens.

Russians also attacked a civilian infrastructure facility; rescuers quickly extinguished the fire that resulted from the strike.

In Nedryhaylove, an attack drone struck a civilian infrastructure facility. According to preliminary reports, three people were injured.

Agricultural enterprises were hit in Stepanivka and Sumy communities. Rescuers extinguished all detected fires.

#ses #sumy #russian_attack
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