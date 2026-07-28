Ferrexpo reports Russia hit vessel with 55,000 tonnes of pellets, closure of sea, and liquidity crisis

Russian drones damaged a vessel carrying 55,000 tonnes of pellets from the mining company Ferrexpo in Ukrainian waters of the Black Sea, making further exports of products by sea impossible in the near future and resulting in a significant negative impact on the liquidity of the company, whose main assets are located in Ukraine.

"As a result of ongoing drone and missile attacks in and around the port, and on loaded vessels departing from Ukrainian ports, the Group does not expect to be able to load additional vessels via this export route in the near future, given that shipowners have provided advance notice of the cancellation of their vessels," Ferrexpo said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, a crew member of the vessel transporting the group’s products was killed as a result of the shelling.

"These disruptions have resulted in a significant negative impact on the Group’s liquidity. The Group currently forecasts that it will have sufficient free available cash to operate until the end of August 2026," the release says.