Zelenskyy arrives in USA

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived on a visit to the United States, where his participation in the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham is planned, as well as a meeting with President Donald Trump.

"Already in the United States of America," the President’s Telegram channel states.

As reported, the president’s schedule includes meetings with Trump, his team, and those who can support Ukraine’s defense.

Zelenskyy emphasized that priority number one is anti-ballistic defense and strategic cooperation with America. "Peace must become closer," he stressed.

"Of course, on behalf of all of Ukraine, we will honor the memory of Lindsey Graham and, together with everyone at the ceremony in Washington, recall his efforts for the sake of security and freedom in the Euro-Atlantic and other regions of the world," Zelenskyy said.

According to the US President’s public schedule, the two leaders are expected to meet at 4:30 p.m. (Kyiv time).

As The Hill reported, the meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. local time (1:00 a.m. Kyiv time) at the US Capitol on Tuesday.