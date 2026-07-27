FMs of Ukraine and UK coordinate measures to protect energy grid and strengthen defense cooperation

Acting Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha met with newly appointed British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Ed Miliband.

The meeting took place just days after the British official's appointment and their first telephone conversation, underscoring the high level of trust and strategic importance of bilateral relations, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported.

"One of the key issues was expanding our defense industrial cooperation and increasing our capacity to produce more weapons in Ukraine. Joint defense production is an investment in Ukraine's current resilience and Europe's long-term security. We also discussed the implementation of the landmark Centenary Partnership Agreement—the first agreement of its kind for Ukraine. It creates a long-term foundation for deepening cooperation in security, defense, economics, science, technology, and people-to-people ties," Sybiha noted.

During the talks, the parties focused on specific steps to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, increase sanction pressure on Russia, and joint efforts to prepare Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and energy system for the coming winter.

"The United Kingdom remains one of Ukraine's closest and most reliable allies. The parties discussed specific steps to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, increase sanction pressure on Russia, and coordinate efforts to prepare Ukraine's energy system and civilian infrastructure for the coming winter," the message reads.

Sybiha thanked the UK for its continued leadership and support.

"Partners will continue to work side by side to strengthen Ukraine, raise the cost of Russian aggression, and build a stronger and more secure Europe together," the ministry concluded.